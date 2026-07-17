Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $189.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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