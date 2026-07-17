Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,040 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the first quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $299.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $300.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.68. The company has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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