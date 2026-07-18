German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 5,054 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,688 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 380.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $523.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $493.84 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $538.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense stocks are benefiting from a broader sector rally as investors respond to expectations for stronger U.S. military spending, including a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget backdrop. Northrop Grumman rises as defense-spending tailwinds and program momentum lift sentiment

Defense stocks are benefiting from a broader sector rally as investors respond to expectations for stronger U.S. military spending, including a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention is building ahead of Northrop Grumman’s July 21 Q2 results, with a strong backlog and government contract momentum expected to support the quarter. Northrop Grumman to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Investor attention is building ahead of Northrop Grumman’s July 21 Q2 results, with a strong backlog and government contract momentum expected to support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Recent program news, including work tied to Sentinel infrastructure, is reinforcing the long-term growth story for strategic deterrence and aerospace missions. Northrop Grumman Planning To Add Hundreds Of Jobs For Sentinel

Recent program news, including work tied to Sentinel infrastructure, is reinforcing the long-term growth story for strategic deterrence and aerospace missions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed-to-positive, with recent coverage focused on key earnings metrics and margin sensitivity, especially around the Sentinel program.

Analyst commentary remains mixed-to-positive, with recent coverage focused on key earnings metrics and margin sensitivity, especially around the Sentinel program. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data shows no open-market insider buying in the last six months, while several executives have sold shares, which may temper some enthusiasm.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $676.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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