German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 9,856 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $848.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $949.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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