GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 7,833 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,224 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AEP opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 56.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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