GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 23,668 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $126.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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