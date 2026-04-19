GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $7.24 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.08% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,020. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.24. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: New multi‑year commercial and defense contracts boost revenue visibility and vertical integration: MP secured a 10‑year agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, expanded recycled‑magnet supply to Apple, and is scaling in‑house magnet production with plans for a large "10X" facility — moves that raise long‑term demand visibility and margin potential. Article Title

New multi‑year commercial and defense contracts boost revenue visibility and vertical integration: MP secured a 10‑year agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, expanded recycled‑magnet supply to Apple, and is scaling in‑house magnet production with plans for a large "10X" facility — moves that raise long‑term demand visibility and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing for secular demand drivers: Jefferies says MP is underpinned by electrification and emerging defense uses, highlighting durable end‑markets that support the stock despite cyclical noise. The firm also models conservatively and notes roughly $6B of financial flexibility to fund growth. Article Title

Analyst backing for secular demand drivers: Jefferies says MP is underpinned by electrification and emerging defense uses, highlighting durable end‑markets that support the stock despite cyclical noise. The firm also models conservatively and notes roughly $6B of financial flexibility to fund growth. Positive Sentiment: Execution on magnet production could drive re‑rating: Coverage highlights deals with OEMs (Apple, GM) and MP’s push to scale U.S. rare‑earth magnet output — successful ramping would convert commodity exposure into higher‑margin manufacturing revenue. Article Title

Execution on magnet production could drive re‑rating: Coverage highlights deals with OEMs (Apple, GM) and MP’s push to scale U.S. rare‑earth magnet output — successful ramping would convert commodity exposure into higher‑margin manufacturing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed media and commentator views: Jim Cramer said he likes MP but also made a valuation quip (“only worth $10B”), producing a mixed signal for retail sentiment that can amplify intraday volatility. Article Title

Mixed media and commentator views: Jim Cramer said he likes MP but also made a valuation quip (“only worth $10B”), producing a mixed signal for retail sentiment that can amplify intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Bull case pieces argue undervaluation: Opinion/analysis articles list vertical integration and defense contracts as reasons MP may be undervalued, but these are thesis‑driven takes rather than new company disclosures. Article Title

Bull case pieces argue undervaluation: Opinion/analysis articles list vertical integration and defense contracts as reasons MP may be undervalued, but these are thesis‑driven takes rather than new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term demand and earnings pressure: Analysts and coverage flag weaker demand from consumer electronics and EVs as a near‑term headwind. MP’s recent quarter showed revenue below consensus and negative margins, underscoring potential short‑term earnings volatility until magnet volumes scale. Article Title

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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