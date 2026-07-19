GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,174 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company's stock worth $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 346,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company's stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,967 shares of the company's stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. Weiss Ratings cut GFL Environmental from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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