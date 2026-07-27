GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Sold by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,810 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental comprises 4.4% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.54% of GFL Environmental worth $80,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. GFL Environmental's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. Citigroup set a $51.00 price objective on GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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