GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Article Title Article Title

Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Article Title Article Title

Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Article Title

Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Article Title Article Title

Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Negative Sentiment: There is also fresh macro and political overhang from the U.K. reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract amid pressure to use a break clause, plus renewed concerns about potential government control or nationalization risk in AI. These headlines could weigh on sentiment, especially for a company with meaningful public-sector exposure. Article Title Article Title

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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