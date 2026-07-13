Ghe LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Ghe LLC boosted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,692 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 0.4% of Ghe LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ghe LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Melius Research cut Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.15.

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Sysco Stock Down 0.0%

SYY stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.Sysco's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Sysco's payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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