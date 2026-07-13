Ghe LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ghe LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ghe LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LOW opened at $211.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.73. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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