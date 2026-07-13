Ghe LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 390.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,824 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ghe LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Evercore dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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