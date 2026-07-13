Ghe LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ghe LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 356.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ghe LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ghe LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.0% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $376.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.76 and a one year high of $410.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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