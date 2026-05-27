Ghe LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Ghe LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company's stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 15,100 shares of the company's stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,276 shares of the company's stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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