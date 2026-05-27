Ghe LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GS opened at $994.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.17 and a 12-month high of $1,016.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $900.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $888.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Positive Sentiment: Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Article Title

Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Article Title

Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Article Title

Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Article Title

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs agreed to a $500 million settlement in the long-running 1MDB shareholder case. While the settlement clarifies legal exposure, it is a reminder of lingering litigation costs and reputational overhangs that can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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