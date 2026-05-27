Ghe LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ghe LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,838 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,936 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $222.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report).

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