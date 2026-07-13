Ghe LLC Purchases 16,497 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ghe LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.92 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.16 and a 52-week high of $315.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $248.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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