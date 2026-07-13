Ghe LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ghe LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.9% of Ghe LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $430.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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