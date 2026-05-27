Ghe LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. MSCI accounts for about 0.9% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $590.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $626.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $566.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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