Ghe LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ghe LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 0.8% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghe LLC's holdings in Progressive were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 235.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,152.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,376.18. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $240.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $247.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.05.

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Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $230.59 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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