Gibbs Wealth Management Buys 7,335 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gibbs Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Gibbs Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullerton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $381.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

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