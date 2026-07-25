Gibbs Wealth Management Invests $1.03 Million in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,248 shares of the company's stock worth $116,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LivaNova Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.38.

Read Our Latest Report on LIVN

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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