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Gibbs Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
CNA Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gibbs Wealth Management opened a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter, buying 23,036 shares valued at about $1.06 million.
  • CNA Financial’s stock was trading near its 52-week high at $53.62, giving the insurer a market cap of about $14.5 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share and currently offers an annualized yield of about 3.6%, even as its latest earnings missed analyst EPS expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.28. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. CNA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNA Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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