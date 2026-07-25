Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 1,307.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,168 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 302,068 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.18% of Gildan Activewear worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $390,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $151,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $429,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $472,964,000 after buying an additional 1,561,729 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8%

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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