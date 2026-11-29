Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,473 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 2,008,560 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 2.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of Gildan Activewear worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $601,931,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $573,363,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,764,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,915 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $155,749,000 after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair set a $49.00 target price on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 3.6%

GIL stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.2490 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Key Stories Impacting Gildan Activewear

These are some of the GIL stories that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a class action covering investors who purchased Gildan shares from February 19, 2025, through June 15, 2026, with a December 14, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The lawsuit alleges securities-law violations; one notice cites alleged channel stuffing, while another points to a third-quarter revenue shortfall and reduced full-year guidance. These are allegations, not established findings, but the litigation and underlying business concerns could weigh on sentiment. Article: Gildan sued over channel-stuffing allegations Article: Gildan shareholder notice

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear is a Canadian apparel company that manufactures and sells everyday clothing and basic wear. Its products include T-shirts, fleece, underwear, socks and hosiery, as well as activewear for consumers and businesses. The company's brands include Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors and Gold Toe. Its products reach customers in North America and international markets through wholesale distributors, retailers and other channels. Founded in 1984, Gildan developed a vertically integrated business spanning apparel production and distribution.

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