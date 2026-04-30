Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $52,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.29 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted priority review to Gilead’s NDA for a once‑daily bictegravir + lenacapavir HIV single‑tablet regimen, with an August PDUFA — shortens the approval timeline and meaningfully de‑risks a potential new HIV launch. Read More.

FDA granted priority review to Gilead’s NDA for a once‑daily bictegravir + lenacapavir HIV single‑tablet regimen, with an August PDUFA — shortens the approval timeline and meaningfully de‑risks a potential new HIV launch. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its acquisition of Arcellx for roughly $7.8B, adding the anito‑cel cell therapy to its oncology/cell‑therapy franchise — expands long‑term growth optionality beyond antivirals. Read More.

Gilead completed its acquisition of Arcellx for roughly $7.8B, adding the anito‑cel cell therapy to its oncology/cell‑therapy franchise — expands long‑term growth optionality beyond antivirals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $175 and maintained an "overweight" rating, signalling strong analyst conviction and potential catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $175 and maintained an "overweight" rating, signalling strong analyst conviction and potential catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group nudged FY2027 EPS estimates higher to $9.68, reflecting expectations for continued earnings leverage from Gilead’s portfolio and recent deals. Read More.

Erste Group nudged FY2027 EPS estimates higher to $9.68, reflecting expectations for continued earnings leverage from Gilead’s portfolio and recent deals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary notes Gilead is retesting an 11‑year breakout pattern — could attract momentum traders if price holds, but technicals are not a fundamental guarantee. Read More.

Technical commentary notes Gilead is retesting an 11‑year breakout pattern — could attract momentum traders if price holds, but technicals are not a fundamental guarantee. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast slightly (to $8.62 from $8.67) — a minor revision that doesn’t materially change consensus guidance. Read More.

Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast slightly (to $8.62 from $8.67) — a minor revision that doesn’t materially change consensus guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader biotech/healthcare items (ETF pieces, Amgen earnings context) may influence sector flows into Gilead but are not Gilead‑specific drivers. Read More.

Broader biotech/healthcare items (ETF pieces, Amgen earnings context) may influence sector flows into Gilead but are not Gilead‑specific drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel O’Day sold 10,000 shares (~$1.29M) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — insider sales can create short‑term headline pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Daniel O’Day sold 10,000 shares (~$1.29M) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — insider sales can create short‑term headline pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder groups have pressed Gilead on patent/exclusivity transparency (governance/IP scrutiny) — potential for proxy‑season headlines or disclosure requirements that could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 178,640 shares of company stock worth $26,584,250 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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