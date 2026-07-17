Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $136.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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