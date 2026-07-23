Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $98,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,582.0% during the first quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 119.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 224,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 116.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,129,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $436,177,000 after buying an additional 1,683,586 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported that their experimental once-weekly HIV pill kept the virus suppressed in two late-stage trials, a key step that supports upcoming regulatory filings and could position the regimen as a first-of-its-kind treatment. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported that their experimental once-weekly HIV pill kept the virus suppressed in two late-stage trials, a key step that supports upcoming regulatory filings and could position the regimen as a first-of-its-kind treatment. Positive Sentiment: Gilead said it will present new HIV research at AIDS 2026, including long-term efficacy and safety data for lenacapavir and results from its collaboration with Merck, reinforcing investor attention on its HIV franchise. Article Title

Gilead said it will present new HIV research at AIDS 2026, including long-term efficacy and safety data for lenacapavir and results from its collaboration with Merck, reinforcing investor attention on its HIV franchise. Positive Sentiment: Gilead advanced a long-acting HIV regimen into a new Phase 3 head-to-head trial, signaling continued pipeline progress in one of the company’s most important growth areas. Article Title

Gilead advanced a long-acting HIV regimen into a new Phase 3 head-to-head trial, signaling continued pipeline progress in one of the company’s most important growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 4, which keeps the stock in focus but does not provide new financial information yet. Article Title

Gilead announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 4, which keeps the stock in focus but does not provide new financial information yet. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Gilead was trending and underperforming some peers intraday, suggesting mixed trading sentiment rather than a clear company-specific shock. Article Title

Market coverage noted that Gilead was trending and underperforming some peers intraday, suggesting mixed trading sentiment rather than a clear company-specific shock. Negative Sentiment: Leerink Partners downgraded Gilead to “market perform” from “outperform” and cut its price target to $127 from $146, which may be weighing on the shares. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $130.34 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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