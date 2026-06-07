Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,307,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,706,975 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.04% of Gilead Sciences worth $3,106,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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