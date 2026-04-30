Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 178,640 shares of company stock worth $26,584,250 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1%

GILD stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 536,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,214. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.29 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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