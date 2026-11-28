Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 296,854 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $228,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 189,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

GILD opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Investors following GILD have been watching these news items:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel O'Day sold 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,718,417.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 551,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,638,311.11. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Keeley Cain Wettan sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $557,809.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $879,629.60. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,123,977. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its research and product portfolio focus primarily on HIV, viral hepatitis and other infectious diseases, as well as cancer and inflammatory conditions. Gilead's medicines include HIV treatments such as Biktarvy and Descovy, hepatitis C treatments including Epclusa, and Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19. Through its Kite Pharma subsidiary, the company also develops cell therapies for cancer, including Yescarta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report