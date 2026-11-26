Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,876,974 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.76% of Gilead Sciences worth $3,249,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $15,393,785,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,216,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,734,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,539,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,468,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,606,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $970,367,000 after acquiring an additional 505,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel O'Day sold 102,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $17,974,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,632,794.28. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $4,775,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,877,156.20. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 219,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,123,977 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.07.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $179.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is -103.80%.

Top Gilead Sciences Stories

Investors following GILD have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage says Gilead raised its guidance, adding support to the earnings outlook. Separate coverage points to momentum in HIV medicines Yeztugo and Biktarvy, Livdelzi sales and oncology growth as drivers behind the stock’s recent advance. Gilead raised guidance and valuation article Gilead 52-week high article

Coverage says Gilead raised its guidance, adding support to the earnings outlook. Separate coverage points to momentum in HIV medicines Yeztugo and Biktarvy, Livdelzi sales and oncology growth as drivers behind the stock’s recent advance. Positive Sentiment: William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing Gilead’s HIV leadership, Biktarvy’s patent protection through 2036 and potential from its anito-cel program. The endorsement may reinforce confidence in growth beyond the company’s established HIV franchise. William Blair coverage article

William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing Gilead’s HIV leadership, Biktarvy’s patent protection through 2036 and potential from its anito-cel program. The endorsement may reinforce confidence in growth beyond the company’s established HIV franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead welcomed the arrival in Zambia of generic twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV prevention, with another delivery expected in Uganda. The rollout highlights global access and partnerships, but the reports do not specify the direct financial effect for Gilead. Lenacapavir deliveries article

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its research and product portfolio focus primarily on HIV, viral hepatitis and other infectious diseases, as well as cancer and inflammatory conditions. Gilead's medicines include HIV treatments such as Biktarvy and Descovy, hepatitis C treatments including Epclusa, and Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19. Through its Kite Pharma subsidiary, the company also develops cell therapies for cancer, including Yescarta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report