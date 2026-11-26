Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,056,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,754,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 49,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $4,775,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,877,156.20. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel O'Day sold 9,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,718,417.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,683 shares in the company, valued at $96,638,311.11. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,709 shares of company stock worth $37,123,977. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently -103.80%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Investors following GILD have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage says Gilead raised its guidance, adding support to the earnings outlook. Separate coverage points to momentum in HIV medicines Yeztugo and Biktarvy, Livdelzi sales and oncology growth as drivers behind the stock’s recent advance. Gilead raised guidance and valuation article Gilead 52-week high article

Coverage says Gilead raised its guidance, adding support to the earnings outlook. Separate coverage points to momentum in HIV medicines Yeztugo and Biktarvy, Livdelzi sales and oncology growth as drivers behind the stock’s recent advance. Positive Sentiment: William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing Gilead’s HIV leadership, Biktarvy’s patent protection through 2036 and potential from its anito-cel program. The endorsement may reinforce confidence in growth beyond the company’s established HIV franchise. William Blair coverage article

William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing Gilead’s HIV leadership, Biktarvy’s patent protection through 2036 and potential from its anito-cel program. The endorsement may reinforce confidence in growth beyond the company’s established HIV franchise. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a key risk after GILD reached a 52-week high: coverage asks whether the improved outlook is already reflected in the share price. Another article flags debt and questions dividend coverage, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Valuation concerns article Gilead debt and dividend coverage article

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its research and product portfolio focus primarily on HIV, viral hepatitis and other infectious diseases, as well as cancer and inflammatory conditions. Gilead's medicines include HIV treatments such as Biktarvy and Descovy, hepatitis C treatments including Epclusa, and Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19. Through its Kite Pharma subsidiary, the company also develops cell therapies for cancer, including Yescarta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report