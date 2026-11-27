Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 475,791 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $69,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Gilead Sciences Headlines

Investors following GILD have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Recent reports attributed Gilead’s strength and 52-week high to momentum in HIV medicines, strong Yeztugo and Livdelzi sales, and oncology growth. GILD Stock Hits a 52-Week High: Should We Buy, Sell or Hold?

Recent reports attributed Gilead’s strength and 52-week high to momentum in HIV medicines, strong Yeztugo and Livdelzi sales, and oncology growth. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead welcomed the first deliveries of generic twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV prevention in Zambia, with Uganda deliveries expected. The access milestone supports broader reach, but the reports do not quantify its financial effect. Gilead Applauds Milestone as First Generic Supply for Twice-yearly Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention Reaches Zambia

Gilead welcomed the first deliveries of generic twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV prevention in Zambia, with Uganda deliveries expected. The access milestone supports broader reach, but the reports do not quantify its financial effect. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair initiated coverage, and analysts issued FY2026 earnings forecasts; the available reports provide no rating or estimate details to indicate a clear share-price impact. William Blair Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $176.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.80%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $514,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,096 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,721.12. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel O'Day sold 9,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,718,417.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,638,311.11. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,123,977. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus set a $190.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its research and product portfolio focus primarily on HIV, viral hepatitis and other infectious diseases, as well as cancer and inflammatory conditions. Gilead's medicines include HIV treatments such as Biktarvy and Descovy, hepatitis C treatments including Epclusa, and Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19. Through its Kite Pharma subsidiary, the company also develops cell therapies for cancer, including Yescarta.

Further Reading

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