Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 679,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,116,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.41% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. AlphaGrep UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,746,936 shares of the company's stock worth $129,793,000 after buying an additional 114,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GitLab Stock Up 0.5%

GTLB stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.850-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Zacks Research raised shares of GitLab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 980,710 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $47,691,927.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,921,341 shares in the company, valued at $676,994,812.83. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Sivaprasad Padisetty sold 51,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $2,376,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 377,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,268,719.58. This trade represents a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,400,515 shares of company stock worth $115,145,044 in the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc. develops a software platform that helps organizations manage the software development lifecycle. Its tools support planning, source-code management, collaboration, continuous integration and delivery, security testing, and application monitoring. The GitLab platform brings these capabilities together in a single application, available as a cloud-hosted service or for customers to install and manage in their own environments. The company serves organizations in a range of industries and geographies, from individual developers to large enterprises.

See Also

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