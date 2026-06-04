GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,079.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $595.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Article Title

Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications.

Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time.

At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time. Neutral Sentiment: A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint.

A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold shares in late May, which may be viewed as a mild cautionary signal, though insider sales do not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s outlook.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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