Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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