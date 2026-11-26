State Street Corp lowered its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,318,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.91% of Glaukos worth $379,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in Glaukos by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Glaukos Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $260.49 on Thursday. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Glaukos

Investors following GKOS have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target from $225 to $280 and reiterated a “buy” rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of Glaukos’ prospects. Stifel Nicolaus ratings

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target from $225 to $280 and reiterated a “buy” rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of Glaukos’ prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Glaukos was included in a Zacks list of stocks showing recent price strength amid market volatility, signaling positive momentum but not providing a company-specific catalyst. Zacks price-strength list

Glaukos was included in a Zacks list of stocks showing recent price strength amid market volatility, signaling positive momentum but not providing a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Executives and a director reported sizable sales: CEO Thomas Burns sold about 100,000 shares across November 23–24, COO Joseph Gilliam sold about 14,000, and Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500. The sales could raise concerns about insider confidence, although each retained shares. SEC insider filing

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,500. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Gilliam sold 6,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,663,204.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,148,242.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 359,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,575,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Zacks Research raised shares of Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye disorders. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent family, and iDose TR, an implant designed to deliver glaucoma medication inside the eye over an extended period. The company also offers products for corneal disorders, including technology used in corneal cross-linking procedures to treat keratoconus and other conditions that weaken the cornea.

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