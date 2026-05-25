Glenview Trust Co Acquires 10,980 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,314 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.8% of Glenview Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Boeing were worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $219.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

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Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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