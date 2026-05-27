Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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