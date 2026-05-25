Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $345,092,000 after buying an additional 558,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 947.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $164,263,000 after buying an additional 451,662 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 99.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $279,452,000 after buying an additional 423,141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,568.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389,198 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $124,489,000 after buying an additional 385,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $76,626,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $405.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $334.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $344.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.27. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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