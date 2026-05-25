Glenview Trust Co Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 1,704.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 56,367 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $2,112,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $309.71 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $320.65 and its 200-day moving average is $335.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $294.32 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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