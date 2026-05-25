Glenview Trust Co Has $28.32 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 330,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Ecolab by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 83,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,254,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $312.00 to $293.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $250.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,323,899.50. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0%

Ecolab stock opened at $253.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $263.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.15 and a 1-year high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Ecolab's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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