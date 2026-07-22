Glenview Trust Co Has $6.88 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,613 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 69,033 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $490,394,000 after buying an additional 901,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here