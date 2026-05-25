Glenview Trust Co Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,323 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 140,929 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Target were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Target by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 77.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Article: TGT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Early Strategy Gains

Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Article: Analyst price target increases for Target

Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Article: Prediction: Can Target Stock Reach $175 by 2027?

Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Not all the news was upbeat: Freedom Capital downgraded Target to hold from strong-buy, and some recent articles warned that competition from Walmart and Costco, plus concerns about consumer sentiment, could pressure the turnaround if spending weakens. Article: Target downgrade and cautionary commentary

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $125.62 on Monday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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