Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Free Report) by 394.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of German American Bancorp worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 202,901 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,983,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,632 shares of the bank's stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 966,872 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,406,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GABC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of German American Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.59.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. German American Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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