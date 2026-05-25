Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 917.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,411,000. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $4,790,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $234.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $219.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $235.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Key Stories Impacting Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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