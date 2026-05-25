Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,761 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in McDonald's were worth $27,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $1,769,209 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.1%

MCD opened at $282.48 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.98 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.34. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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