Glenview Trust Co Sells 10,441 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total value of $2,120,758.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at $32,313,622.25. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,142 shares in the company, valued at $53,209,159.78. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 36.23%.

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Morgan Stanley’s strong first-quarter 2026 performance, with gains driven by solid client activity and healthy investment banking and trading results, which supports the stock’s bullish momentum.

Zacks highlighted Morgan Stanley’s strong first-quarter 2026 performance, with gains driven by solid client activity and healthy investment banking and trading results, which supports the stock’s bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage also emphasized that Morgan Stanley has outperformed the broader market and much of the financial sector so far this year, reinforcing investor confidence in the stock.

Recent market coverage also emphasized that Morgan Stanley has outperformed the broader market and much of the financial sector so far this year, reinforcing investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s analysts issued several ratings actions on other companies, including an upgrade on Franklin Resources and cuts to targets on Edison International, Polaris, Southern Company, and others. These show the firm remains active and influential, but they are only indirect catalysts for MS. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s analysts issued several ratings actions on other companies, including an upgrade on Franklin Resources and cuts to targets on Edison International, Polaris, Southern Company, and others. These show the firm remains active and influential, but they are only indirect catalysts for MS. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Morgan Stanley portfolio manager Andrew Slimmon about the market not being in a dot-com bubble adds visibility for the firm, but it does not materially change the near-term outlook for MS stock. Article Title

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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